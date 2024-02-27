Nollywood actor, Kunle Afolayan has reacted to the heavy backlash trailing his dance with his daughter at his recent movie premiere.

The renowned filmaker had caused quite a stir on the internet with his ‘inappropriate’ dance moves with his daughter, Eyiyemi, at the premiere of his long-awaited series, Anikulapo; The Rise of the Spectre.

The dance step which is a common one among lovers captured attention of netizens who lectured him for doing such with his blood. See video here.

Reacting to it, Kunle Afolayan shared a video of him listening to Phyno’s song, ‘Do I’, stating indirectly that he doesn’t care about the backlash.

He declared that he was a King and the child of the most High, so his critics can only try. In all, love surpasses everything.

He wrote:

“I am a King! I am a child of the most high!

You can only try

Love surpasses everything

Do I look like”.

His post garnered mixed reactions from netizens, while some defended him, others blasted him.

See some reactions below:

Bukunmi Oluwasina wrote, “Mentor miiiii. He said what he said!

Monalisa Chinda wrote, “King

His daughter, Eyiyemi Afolayan wrote, “Louder for those at the back, please

Richy Comm wrote, “King or no king bro, you more than anyone know the culture. What do you expect people to say when they see the video on the internet? Father and daughter bond in different ways but then most are kept offline so no one says shit

Abolanle wrote, “Step ok their necks jare. People that are not loved at home. Telling a grown man how to love to relate with his daughter. If my husband isn’t this familiar with my girls, then there’s a problem

Kiano Jingo wrote, “Massive grace. Awon werey dey yarn rubbish. Dem wan use your lovely family matter trend. Awon solo Makinde”.