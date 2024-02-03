Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, has received praise on social media after being featured on the cover of the official 2024 Grammy playlist.

The Grammy-winning artist has four nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards: “Best Global Music Album (‘I Told Them…’), Best African Music Performance (‘City Boys’), Best Global Music Performance (‘Alone’), and Best Melodic Rap Performance (‘Sittin’ on Top of the World’).”

Ahead of the event, a post circulating on social media confirms that Burna Boy featured on the 2024 Grammy playlist cover photo.

However, Many of his fans have stormed the post’s comment section to share their thoughts.

See some reactions below:

@ademT18995253: “Burna Is not in the play list and he’s on the cover.. someone should explain pls.”

@Swiftsmithpen: “It’s time we all agreed that burna is the biggest artist on earth right now.”

SEE POST: