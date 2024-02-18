Eedris Abdulkareem, a veteran musician, writes an open letter to his junior colleague, Burna Boy, expressing his disappointment in him for wishing him dead.

This came up after the duo clashed over disrespecting Afrobeats and Burna being accused of stealing Fela’s songs.

Eedris in a new post on Instagram, expressed his sadness and disappointment, emphasizing the gravity of wishing dead upon anyone, particularly coming from a celebrated artist like Burna Boy.

He criticized Burna Boy for mocking his health struggles and disparaging those who aided in his recovery, labelling such behaviour as deeply shameful.

Eedris Abdulkareem further condemned the act of threatening his life, asserting that pretending to possess divine power is the epitome of tasteless humour.

He announced his intention to respond to Burna Boy through his medium of expression, music, hinting at an upcoming song addressing the situation.

“ESSAY TO BURNA BOY” FOR WISHING ME DEAD

Wishing me or any other person dead is truly saddening and very disappointing.

Making fun of my health crisis and blaming people who helped to keep me alive is very shameful.

Threatening my life is a different ball game, but for you to play God? That’s the most nauseating foul prank of all time.

Now, conscientious Nigerians and the general public are weighing into the matter and you instantly deleted your demonic prayers for me.

I’ll reply through the only medium that I have…and that is music; so I will be dropping my heartfelt response via a single aptly named “Essay to Burn Boy” in a fortnight.

Stay tuned for that because

“No man be GOD”.

