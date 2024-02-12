Following months of not acknowledging a double salary increment and complaining after receiving the regular rate, an employer calls out an employee he claims is entitled to.

The employer stated that he doubled the employee’s pay at some point in 2023 after the government eliminated the fuel subsidy, which caused the price of fuel to increase from N200 to N700 per liter.

But after the raise, the employer remained silent until his salary was restored to N100K four months later.

He wrote:

“I have an employee whose monthly salary was N100,000. When the fuel pump price increased to N630 per liter, I quietly increased all my employee’s salaries and this particular guy’s salary was increased to N200,000.