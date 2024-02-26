A man has sparked an online debate after he posted a photo on social media criticizing his wife for wearing wrapper inside their hotel room.

In viral photos shared online, the man could be seen sitting on the bed and his wife, in the middle of the room, rocking her wrapper.

Sharing the photos, man questioned why his wife was dressed in this way, and the post quickly went viral.

People online have different opinions about the situation.

Many people are upset with the man for criticizing his wife in public. They believe that he shouldn’t have shared the photo online because it’s a private matter. Some people also think that the man is only trying to get attention online by sharing this situation.

Other people have commented on the woman’s clothing choice. Some people agree with the man, while others disagree and think the woman can wear whatever she wants.

@bhal_kisss said: “everything is now for content. see what a grown man is doing. sigh!”

@Kontrolla19 remarked: “He’s wrong for posting her but wearing lingerie is the only way to go ooo..make my future wife no try this in Jesus name ..”

@TheICan1 stated: “That’s a lame move‼️From a clout chasing Man🤮💔Let the Woman leave!”

@iamteelove_love penned: “Maybe she wants to bath na, but I can’t see myself doing this.”

@selfmadeceleb3 commented: “When I marry nobody will see the leg of my wife on social media,but till then I will keep posting girlfriends 😂”

ALSO READ: “Dear doctors, be kinder” – Actress Biodun Stephen sends a PSA to Nigerian hospitals who are cold to their patients