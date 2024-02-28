Popular Nigerian skit maker Abisi Emmanuel, well known by his stage name Nasty Blaq, has expressed his inability to continue fighting a health condition.

He turned to Instagram to update his fans about his illness and posted a photo of himself undergoing medical care.

Nasty Blaq said he needed a break because he could no longer fight it anymore, although he refrained from revealing the details of his health issue.

The 27-year-old content creator asked family, friends, colleagues, followers and all his fans to pray for him to recover.

”At this point I can’t fight it anymore I need a break ….please pray for me 🙏🏽,” Nasty Blaq wrote.



