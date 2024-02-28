A pregnant woman bemoans the change her face is experiencing as her pregnancy approaches four months.

The Nigerian woman living in the UK who goes by the handle @that_theatre_nursebackup on TikTok cried out when she observed changes on her face , she noticed that her nose was growing bigger as a result of being pregnant.

According to her, she was only at the 4th month of her pregnancy and she didn’t expect the nose to already be that big.

She was seen in the video turning this way and that as she kept observing her distended nose from different angles.

The pregnant woman captioned …

“Why is my nose big? Just 4 months and my nose is big like someone in the labour room.”

Read some reactions below;

@in_mimie00 said: “I’m getting slimmer and I’m quite worried about it.”

@usanase dinnah said: “I know I’m small but at four months I’m really going. I’m getting slimmer day by day I don’t know what to eat to get appetite.”

Palesa Radebe said: “Me too, my neck and armpits are so black.” Queen of the game said: “Am 7 months but looking more beautiful.”

Sangumanto Yomba said: “Mine is big also I am 5 months with a boy. With my girl my nose wasn’t big.”

MaNur said: “Going 6 months with dry skin and small rashes on the face.”

Watch video below …