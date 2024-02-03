The adopted daughter of Nollywood veteran Mr Ibu, Jasmine Okafor has finally opened up on her drama with the family.

Theinfong had earlier reported that Jasmine and Mr Ibu’s son were rearrested by the police and were awaiting court charges. However, Jasmine denied the reports by sharing a video of her and actor, Deyemi Okanlawon.

Two weeks later, the Nigerian police confirmed that it had re-arrested his son, Daniel Onyeabuchi for allegedly defrauding the ailing actor of the sum of N55 million.

Jasmine had reacted to the news, stating that the figures she had been accused of were wrong as she had stolen 1 billion, and was responding live from Kiri Kiri prison.

In a recent development, Jasmine, via her social media shed light on the incident as she narrated how she met the actor, who was late father’s friend and had took care of her following his demise.

In her words:

“I want to say thank you to everybody, especially those who had faith in me, believed in me, and patiently waited till this day for me to speak out.

The past three months I can’t say it has been hell, but in every situation, I want to give thanks to God. I said I wasn’t going to talk about this issue until Daddy (Mr Ibu) gets back on his feet and glory to God he has been discharged and recuperating. A lot has happened and I would like to shed more light on how I got involved and how things got to this point.

I am not talking because I need people to sympathize with me. I am talking because I feel like I have been abused, and used and I hope you guys are patient enough to listen to the entire story because it means a lot to me.

My dad passed away so many years ago, he was a Nigerian army and was a good friend to Mr Ibu, who is now a father figure in my life. When my dad passed on, Mr Ibu was at the burial, and ever since then has played a father figure role in my life. Fast forward to 2018, I left the country, I left Nigeria to look for greener pastures, and from there I relocated to Cyprus where I was studying law.

Fast forward to 2020, Mr Ibu started writing me on WhatsApp, requesting financial assistance and this was surprising to me because before I left, he was doing well and was almost at the peak of his career. He now opened up to me that he was sick and was in Abuja, while his wife was in Lagos I requested to call her and she told me he had left the house for over two years.

I didn’t want to speak but things have gotten to a point that I have to speak up my truth”.

She captioned the emotional video with, “Thank you all for your patience, love, and prayers, during this trying period! I have declined lots and lots of interviews simply because I wanted to be able to tell my story exactly the way it happened, sequentially, with facts and evidence. I have uploaded the full video on my YouTube and I will be uploading more evidence there if need be. Obviously, in times like this silence isn’t golden, silence is consent. And I will never consent to allegations based on envy, sentiment, and zero fact

I will be posting bit by bit here”.

Watch the video below: