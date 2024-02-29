A Nigerian Lady has cried out online after allegedly paying someone N20 thousand to help her write an exam, only for the person to get an E.

The lady simply known as _ahbuzor took to her TikTok page to rant following the incident.

According to the lady, she gave someone N20K to write an exam for her since she wouldn’t be available.

She revealed that the individual scored an E in the exam despite the amount of money she paid.

She wondered whether the person thinks that she cannot pass the exam herself if she had taken it.

See netizens reactions below:

Ezeani Philip said: “E for excellent 😅”

Johnson Samuel commented: “una even get E 4 una school

for here after D na (F)reedom”

Big Sophy~^⛱️🖤 remarked: “as if I can’t get E by myself😂🤣🤣”

JAPHETH✨ stated: “the last thing I’ll ever do is to pay someone to write my exam”

Benny penned: “The money is to help you sit for the exam not to make u pass, So after the exam u do the needful”