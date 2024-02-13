In a widely shared video, a viral evangelist known for his strong street sermons publicly condemned Valentine’s Day for Christians.

The pastor advised Christians not to celebrate Valentine’s Day since it is for prostitutes, not them.

He said that a man is a thief if he takes a woman from his office to spend Valentine’s Day with her.

The evangelist forbade celebrating Valentine’s Day with someone else’s wife and cautioned the populace against committing immorality alongside the masses.

Check out netizens reactions to the viral pastor’s warning

KING ASALITO noted: “If you have ear, listen”

Prudence for a reason stated: “I go just dey with my phone dey look Una tomorrow dey shout awnnn 🥰”

Call Ma Name said: “Omo Who is that Valentine that we are celebrating since the beginning of this world sef ? Any information about that guy 😂😂”

DADDY asked: “Thank goodness. Can i see Bible verse to support this. Cause i go need am”

