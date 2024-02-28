A lady who left her home country to travel abroad in pursuit of a better life has come back to finish building her dream home, and a video of her almost finished bungalow is going viral on the internet.

The woman going by @charizonempire5 on TikTok used the platform to celebrate her house.

She disclosed that she had spent two years working in Saudi Arabia.

She had used all of her earnings during those times to save money and construct a luxurious home for herself.

She can be seen raising her hands in thanksgiving to God in a video that she posted online for giving her the blessing of being able to construct a home.

Nicky Tapkoh Bates NTB said: “Then how will you finish it now that you are in your country in addition no standing business so you may end up selling the whole plots and the house.”

Dantez Alvez said: “I may not your plans, but you could have a generating income project first.”

cassimramadhan831 said: “Madam don’t be discouraged with other people that just like to stay in rentals, this is a step, congratulations.”

Eshiatu Kamara said: “It’s not possible my sister, as for the house it needs another two years so it will complete.”

Gilbow said: “My advice to all of you who come abroad to work is that u come to look for capital wait building a house coz also that house needs another money.”

Frank said: “How can you spend a two-year salary to build a house that is not generating income? And then what next???”

