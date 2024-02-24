A Ghanaian lady broke down in tears after realizing that the Nigerian online lover she had hoped to meet was a 13-year-old boy.

She was supposed to have come to Nigeria to meet for the first time, but when the’ man’ she was waiting for arrived at their agreed-upon location, she saw a 13-year-old boy.

A viral video showed the moment she was taken aback and burst into tears after being rudely shocked.

She was making a phone call and informed the person she was talking to that she was in a park contemplating whether she should go back to her village.

Reacting, social media users found it hard to believe that she left Ghana for Nigeria for love. Others turned it into a comic relief.

Watch video below:

Read some reactions;

naijamortgages commented; Oh na TikTok 😂take those people serious at your own risk 😂

ezekapeter; This boy will grow, if you can be patient 😂

fashion_magicblog; So the way he talks and write didn’t show his age or the real person has seen her from far and didn’t like what he saw and decided to change the game so fast.

wonderboyodc; She na mu hu you don’t ask your online lover where are you from what do you do for a living how old are you so you have kids are you married so no questions at all na I love you I love you una the talk no video call or you thinks say na oyibo you catch??)

bright___r; I have so many questions to ask. So you didn’t FaceTime? Also, how’s a 13 year old able to woo you?😂

grac_cious; The game was changed on her. He sighted her and Mayb didn’t like her. Then he changed plan. Bcus this can’t be real. His voice, attitude must show during calls

blessing_ekaka; Do you didn’t talk on video and asked how old he is , the boy is a badd boy.