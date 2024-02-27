A man from South Africa has disclosed that, back when they were still together, his ex-girlfriend almost stabbed him.

On the microblogging platform Twitter (X), the narrator, @KaraboDenotion, claimed that while he was asleep, his ex girlfriend, Snenhlanhla, almost stabbed him.

He claimed that although she is an incredible woman on her best days, the event that almost ended tragically opened his eyes.

The man who disclosed that he is now married, expressed gratitude for all the good women he’s crossed paths with in the past.

Karabo was reacting to a viral video of a women being speaking to her partner in a soothing manner while in a parking lot.

“I look at this, and I just become grateful for the amazing women I’ve crossed paths with. All of the ladies I’ve ever dated are like this.

“Snenhlanhla tried to stab me in my sleep, but on a good day without provocation, she was amazing,” Karabo wrote while quoting the post.

See his post:

