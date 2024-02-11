A Nigerian lady has stirred reactions on social media when she shared a recording of her landlord’s son threatening her after she refused to date him.

The post was captioned: “I rejected my landlord’s son.”

In the clip, the man believed to be the landlord’s son, can be heard threatening the lady while claiming his importance.

He said: “Let me tell you, I’m not an ordinary person. For what you’ve said, I give you 3 months. From now until 3 months, whatever you lay your eyes on, will be what will happen to you.”

“I swear to God, as you’re walking like that, a car will hit you, you will die, it won’t be well for your life, it won’t be well for your destiny, you’re crazy.”

“The person sleeping with you will use you for rituals, you will die.”

Check out reactions trailing his statement below:

Lambo: “lol sounds like he is in so much pain.”

Tohyor’s pastries: “You sure shey na reject you reject this guy.”

Sërënity: “You no dey pay rent Ni.”

FEMININE PLUG IN EKITI: “Sorrow is that you.”

😌😘—Doyin hairline—: “Something is more to this please.”

♥️ sunshine: “this one don pass threat o,”

Kauthar🌚: “Omo oga can’t accept ni shey na by force some guys ehh.”

ADUKE🤭❤️👅: “Go to the police station asapu😂on top house.”

vahlencia: “Don’t take this lightly o🤧It’s a serious threat.”

Ayanfe🥂❤: “She ate him up real bad.”