Nigerian socialite, Obi Cubana took to his social media platform today to celebrate the birthdays of his wife, Lush Eby, and their son, Koko.

In a heartwarming message, the club owner expressed his gratitude for their presence in his life.

Obi Cubana addressed his wife with playful titles like “madam” and “senior colleague” as he wishes her and their son a happy birthday.

The businessman appreciated her for “all the times she has impacted and made a difference in her life.

He concluded the message with a blessing, wishing them both “God bless you both.”

In his words;

“Happy Birthday to my madam, senior colleague and friend,

@lush_eby and our Koko

Thank you for all the times you’ve impacted and made a difference in my life. The wonderful memories are there to

be cherished. God bless you both”

In another post, Obi Cubana revealed that his wife and son light up the light in his life.

He wrote;

“Celebrating my beautiful gifts today.

Happy birthday my Koko and my baby lush!

You both light up the light in my life😍❤️💙

May Heavens bless this day and grant all your beautiful heart desires, amen 🙏

@lush_eby 🌹😍”

