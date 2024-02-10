A Nigerian lady has shared her boyfriend reaction after pretending to have broken his TV.

The lady changed the TV mode to display a broken effect which makes it look like the TV is broken.

The lady, in the video kneel down before the boyfriend came and started apologising as he comes inside.

She explained what happened and the man was confused on how to react.

He later forgave her and kept worrying how they TV was going to be fixed.

Read some reactions below:

driyamamirabel said: “Even if it’s not pranking i won’t kneel to apologize cos it was a mistake 😢. I can do the explanation and pleading without kneeling, it’s our television and I am not his slave”

celebrhiezy said: “Nah yahoo boy he go order new one ☝️ sharp”

chef_eucharia said: “That Nyash alone can make your husband forgive you 😢

Omo, wetin my man wan use dey forgive me like this 😮”

iam_grayor said: “No go prank me with my 75 inches curve … I go first faint na hospital we go hear prank … things cost 😂”