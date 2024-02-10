A beautiful Nigerian lady sparks reactions on social media by showing off the iPhone 13 Pro Max, a ₦200k payment alert, a ₦100k paid trip, and other gifts she received after accepting to date a Nigerian man.

This is in a video with the caption: “Be my girl, please. I promise to treat you well and never hurt you.”

In the said video, the lady showed off her face, after which she displayed the credit alerts of ₦200k and ₦100k, paid trip ticket, iPhone 13 Pro Max, multiple cash, and several other gifts reportedly given to her by the said man.

The video also featured the lady in an unnamed salon where she went to make her hair, a bill sponsored by the said man.

Not long after the video surfaced on the internet, concerned individuals stormed the comment page of the post to share their thoughts.

See some reactions below:

No room for love😪💔🔐: “How u take see ur man.”

🦋TIANA🦋💍❤️: “Hope he’s doing just as much for his sisters and his mum.”

2.0.0.4🫀: “I believe this true love ❤️will locate me one day 🥺 enjoy moma.”

Precious👅💘❤️‍🩹🥀: “God love go just sweet for tiktok if i decide to try it out na my own go different.”

𝓭𝓪𝓷𝓲💕.: “Everybody deserves love love 🥹..too cuteeeee.”

Favynice🦋🌹🥰: “Can u pipo just make me shouting awww.”

braided wigs by rare gem💕💯💓: “i swr God bless my man🤗 before i ask he don give me already.”

it’s camilo 💖🥵🥺: “just want to be treated with love.”

Fashion designer🧵✂️🪡: “Some of you are really lucky.”

ANI TA: “God abeg bless my man.”

gbems🦋❤: “where una dey see this kind love naw😭abi na me be wood?”

