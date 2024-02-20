A female corp member cries out on social media as she laments over the food that she was given at NYSC orientation camp.

She shared a video of the small portion of rice she had been given as food at the NYSC camp.

She also showed the small size of fried fish and the stew that were given to her.

Sharing the video, she wondered whether it is the small amount of food that she would have to eat to be able to march for 10 hours.

See how netizens reacted below:

mayschills said: “Is that oily water supposed to be stew? Nawa o”

spoilingsweetmaria said: “Nysc camp sagamu, ogun state served good food…”

emmirex_11 stated: “They should just cancel that program, at least cancel the camp thing. Imagine taking ppl away from their homes just to starve them and project them into hard labor in the name of training like say we dey prepare civil war.”

robyekpo said: “Aunty you no know say economy hard? Ontop free food sef? I no know when I chop with fish last Just quietly go Mammy market go help yasef o! You don’t have to eat NYSC food”

