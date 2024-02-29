A pregnant Nigerian lady leaves many stunned with her dance moves despite her condition while posing for a photoshoot.

In the video currently making the rounds on social media captured a photo shoot session of a lively expectant mother who was beaming with joy.

In the video, the excited pregnant lady could be seen dancing while moving her body majestically.

The radiantly glowing pregnant lady dancing in a black-on-black attire has created a buzz on social media from many who couldn’t get enough of her dance moves.

Some social media users compared her to the famous professional dancer, Korra Obidi who has on many occasions display her energetic dance while being pregnant with her second child.

Watch the video below: