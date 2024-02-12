The Nigerian actress Sarah Martins talked about how she met a stranger who gave her a N1 million present because she resembled his late wife.

The actress posted a picture of the alert she got from the man on her official Instagram page.

She also disclosed their communication, in which the man disclosed that he had been browsing her photos on her profile for the previous two weeks. After asking for her account information, he sent her N1 million for lunch.

He wrote:

“When a random man sends you 1m for looking like his late wife.”

Sharing their conversation on the caption, she wrote: “Him: I’ve been on your page since the past two weeks going through your beautiful pictures.

You look so much like my late wife.

Me: sorry sir 😫

Him: kindly send me your account details I want to buy u lunch.

And that’s how I got alert of 1m for looking like his late wife🥺”

