A Nigerian lady has shared a story online about confronting a little girl who stole her phone.

She shared this via his Twitter page.

According to her, she was recently out and about when the little girl approached her and complimented her appearance.

The lady stated she was initially pleased by the compliment from the little girl and continued walking but she soon realized her phone was missing from her pocket.

She immediately turned back and confronted her, retrieving her phone from the child and physically reprimanded them.

In her words;

“I was out today and one little girl walked to me and said “Aunty, you’re beautiful o” and just brushed past me.

I was still smiling like Mumu before I realized I felt light and my phone was gone.

I turned, saw the girl walking away, grabbed her, and gave her a factory-resetting hot knock😭 in the middle of her head. And guess what?! My phone fell to the floor!

How can you call me beautiful and still try to rob me? Very wicked child.

If I ever see her again, I will knock her head again”

The woman’s story has generated mixed reactions online. Some individuals expressed understanding for her frustration at having her phone stolen, while others condemned her actions towards the child, emphasizing the importance of non-violent solutions and the vulnerability of children.





