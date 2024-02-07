Popular Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola has made a passionate appeal to lovers ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Wumi Toriola took to her Instagram page, and pointed out how Valentine’s Day is around the corner, when those couples would be appreciating their spouse for their gifts.

Appealing to them, the curvaceous Yoruba movie star, who announced her separation from husband early last year told them to remember the singles, as they are humans too, and also told them to disclose if they gifted themselves.

In her words:

“We will soon enter the week of “Ademi thanks”. In your pepper write-up, pls still have mercy on the singles.

Na person born them too. Also, indicate if the gift is from you to you, And be brief.

Thanks.

From the president of “some of us too busy to be bae “

Oju wa ma bo for Valentine…

Where is my David bliss, God”.

