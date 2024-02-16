A married man makes waves by brashly answering that he has a wife and a girlfriend when asked on a shoutout show to confirm the identity of his partner.

A TikTok content creator going by the handle @Saint_Flora posted a video showing her reading a Valentine’s Day note to a man over the phone.

After the text, he was asked to identify the sender. The man’s wife had texted the host of Shoutout Show her husband’s name and phone number.

But the married man called his girlfriend “Somto,” and he said that “Caroline” was his wife when someone asked who she was.

He transferred even more of the blame to the host, saying that his reason for bringing up his girlfriend’s name was because she implied the text was from her.

In his words, “You said the message was from my girlfriend. Somto is my girlfriend, Caroline is my wife and I love them both dearly; what’s the problem?”

