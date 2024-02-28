Controversial Nigerian singer Terry G has taken to social media to publicly call out colleague Timaya over alleged unpaid royalties.

The “Free Madness” crooner expressed his frustration and disappointment with the situation.

In a recent social media outburst, Terry G revealed that after listening to podcasts where artists talk about their experiences with unpaid royalties, he’s been thinking about speaking out on the matter.

He stressed that the day he decides to share his opinions, he intends to bring the issue to light in a bold and forceful manner.

Terry G made it clear that he is seeking his rightful 50% producer publishing royalties from Timaya and other artists he has produced for.

He wrote:

“Looking at all the podcasts and disclosure artists speaking up, the day I go talk my own, the table will be used for firewood. If you know I produced this song for you,

“I need my 50% producer publishing royalties from Himaya and others. But all the producers out there use me as an example of how they use and dump greatness. But still, I rise.”

See below;