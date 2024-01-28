Popular Nigerian singer, Terry G takes to social media to call out his former managers while apologising to some show promoters.

The ‘Akpako Master’ singer who recently announced his retirement from music opened up in his experience working with his former managers, shedding light on the contentious practices that occurred behind him.

Terry G blasted his previous managers, revealing how they used to overbook him whether he was available or not because of their selfish interest.

He however, apologized to show promoters, stating that some concerts he was unable to perform, his management would not refund the money collected.

In a recent post on his Instagram page, Terry G wrote:

“TO ALL SHOW PROMOTERS. I WORKED WITH A DUBIOUS TEAM (MANAGERS) WHICH CREATED A FALSE NARRATIVE ABOUT ME THEY ACCEPTED BOOKINGS WITHOUT ME THE BLAME ON ME WITHOUT MY KNOWLEDGE I AM ONLY BUT HUMAN AND I USE THIS PLATFORM TO APOLOGIZE FOR ALL THAT I’M HAPpy TO CLEAR THIS OUT AS IT HAS BEEN REASONS WHY Y’ALL HAVEN’T BEEN HEARING OR SEEING TERRY G. THANK YOU. TERRY G”.

