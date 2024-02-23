Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky, stirred massive discussion on social media shares a loved-up moment with his boo in a trending video.
Bobrisky took to social media to show all and sundry his boo.
The self-proclaimed ‘Mummy of Lagos’ ascribed his lover’s good looks to his care, noting that he takes good care of him like a baby.
The Lagos socielite was seen sitting on his boyfriend’s lap as they shared a cute moment together.
He wrote,
“See how fresh he’s looking. He likes when I take of him like a baby.”
See how netizens reacted below;
kroma__1993 stated: “if we learn to mind our business we will live long”
honeypot.arewa said: “Man raise to power man”
Oyefeso stated: “Junior man and senior man”
danyomii commented: “Sweet couple”
offical_gentle said: “This guy nor get family member”
