Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky, stirred massive discussion on social media shares a loved-up moment with his boo in a trending video.

Bobrisky took to social media to show all and sundry his boo.

The self-proclaimed ‘Mummy of Lagos’ ascribed his lover’s good looks to his care, noting that he takes good care of him like a baby.

The Lagos socielite was seen sitting on his boyfriend’s lap as they shared a cute moment together.

He wrote,

“See how fresh he’s looking. He likes when I take of him like a baby.”

See how netizens reacted below;

kroma__1993 stated: “if we learn to mind our business we will live long”

honeypot.arewa said: “Man raise to power man”

Oyefeso stated: “Junior man and senior man”

danyomii commented: “Sweet couple”

offical_gentle said: “This guy nor get family member”