Popular Nigerian transvetite Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju better known as Bobrisky said she believes he can still get pregnant and have a child.

The controversial crossdresser said this in a post shared via his verified Instagram page on October 12th 2023.

The Lagos socielite added that she can’t believe what people are saying that he can’t have her own child because he doesn’t have a womb.

Bobrisky added that he believes in miracles and that he can still get pregnant and have his own child while praising his man’s bedroom prowess.

Bobrisky wrote; “I keep believing everyday i wakeup that I’m gonna get pregnant one day I’m not believing that shit people say you don’t have a womb you can’t be pregnant lies. Miracle can happen cos d way my boyfriend knack me damn i would have had like 12 kids.”

He accompanied his post with the caption; “I’m too pretty not to carry my own child 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩.”

See reactions below;

