Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing’s boyfriend, Xxssive has expressed regret over his bittersweet Valentine’s Day.

Despite it being a double celebration for him, as it was also his girlfriend’s birthday, he admitted that things did not go as planned.

He posted a video of himself and Nkechi in bed as he attempted to romance her but she declined his advances.

Being s3x starved, Nkechi Blessing‘s boyfriend stated that his Valentine’s Day did not go well for him.

In another post, he pleaded with his fans to give him the Director of Police number.

“Abeg who get DPO number?”.

See post below;

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage had the single shaking as she revealed the Valentine’s Day surprise she received from an unknown person.

The photos she shared showed a beautiful flower arrangement in a room with many balloons as decorations.