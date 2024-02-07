Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, had jaws dropping as she wears Hijab in recent photos on social media.

Regina Daniels shared photos on her Instagram page, striking different poses in a pink Hijab, to the amusement of netizens.

The mother of one, who is married to billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko also changed her profile picture on Instagram to the same outfit.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “I am who you think I am 😎😀”

Taking to her comment section, many suggest that she may have totally embraced her husband’s faith.

Check out reactions trailing her post below:

dobi9024 said: “This girl is actually a victim of poverty. I feel sorry for her.”

billyfrizzy noted: “You fine pass all the Muslim girls weh I don dey see before u joined them. You are just so pretty for my liking Gina ❤️🔥🔥”

ijele_eziwanyi penned: “This one doesn’t get a problem 😮she just enjoys herself 😂”

issa_thirdborn wrote: “Hajia Regina Daniels 😍😍😍”

discover_dreams1 asked: “Beautiful. What Muslim name should we call her now 😊 🤔.”

See her post below: