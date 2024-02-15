Renowned street preacher confronts Christians for defying him and opting to engage in adultery on Valentine’s Day.

The contentious preacher had earlier issued a warning, claiming that only adulterers celebrate Valentine’s Day and not God’s children.

He went door to door warning anyone planning to celebrate the well-known lover’s day in a sensual way to think twice before doing

He returned to the streets after the celebration to inquire as to why they had chosen to defy his orders and not spend the night in their homes.

Because of their late-night activities to celebrate Lover’s Day, he called them out for having drowsy eyes.

