Popular Nollywood actor, Richard Oguntimehin better known as Don Richard has stirred up controversy on social media as he questioned why a wife would put a password on her phone after her bride price has fully been paid.

Don Richard took to social media to wonder why women would put a password on their phones from men who have spend enormously on their wedding.

He stated that such behavior is inappropriate, stressing that husbands are entitled to inspect their wives’ phones, including reviewing friend requests and messages received as he urged married men going through such to not allow it as it night lead to them raising kids that are not biologically theirs.

Watch him speak below:

Check out netizens reactions below:

ennygold1 said: “So because you paid bride price she should turn to your slave abi, why you password your phone too, you guys can’t even take half of what you dish out. We must turn mumu by force bcos we marry, orisirisi 😂😢”

__giftie stated: “This mentality stinks🤮🫢🙄”

dazzlnsbeautylounge wrote: “Did you buy her?? Inukwam pay bride price and marry you?? Is marrying you, doing me an honor?? Is like something is wrong with you? I thought marriage is the coming together of two ppl inluv to build their future? When did it turn slavery?”

the_bimboakisanya penned: “Make sure you don’t put password on your phone too oooo”

ayotunde128 said: “When a phone is passworded, it doesn’t mean she’s hiding something. Some phones r like wallets, with just ur phone u can pay for goods, u av ur mobile banking and all that needs to be protected just incase ur phone fall into wrong hands. As a husband u can know the password but ur int3ntions must be clear not for u to spy at will cos honest u av no business being in a marriage where u can’t trust ur partner. Uncle shd av passed this msg in a more subtle .