A married woman went viral on the internet after posting a video of her husband stealing their infant’s food to eat himself.

She expressed her annoyance in the video, which she uploaded to her @nickisplash0 Tiktok page.

She was shocked that her adult spouse was consuming the infant formula despite the item’s current rising cost.

A lot of internet users thought the video was hilarious and posted their opinions in the comment section.

Reacting, @Superman🦸‍♂️😎 asked: “Why do fathers drink baby’s milk? Like it doesn’t taste good”

@🦋Mishel🦋💘💚 noted: “You don go marry last born 😂😂😂😂😂”

@Cyndi stated: “And na them go still complain say the milk no Dey last 😁. That’s how I catch my oga he say na heart burn carry am go my baby milk 😏.”

@Adeshewa🐐😈🧐 wrote: “i go chop the fruits of my labor na from baby foods e dey start 😹😹😹”

@Iyanda Dotun said: “when you call him baby too much and he starts taking it personal”

@jesusbaby added: “See him belle, na baby food full am so😂😂😂”

