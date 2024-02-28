Popular Nigerian rapper and singer, Odumodublvck has fired back at his senior colleague, Jaywon, for saying he’s music is not good.

Jaywon, had in a recent podcast interview with comedian Teju babyface stated that he likes Odumodublvck as a person but his music is ‘not aal that’.

In response, Odumodublvck took to the micro blogging platform Twitter, X, where he slammed the ‘This year’ singer, saying he’s not his OG.

He stated that Jaywon doesn’t like his music because he couldn’t do what he did in the industry that’s why he’s belittling his achievements.

He mocked the singer saying that that’s why colleague Ayra star refuses to hold hand when they met because he might start to say that he paved way for her too.

See his post below: