Nigerian standup comedian, Teju Babyface and his wife, Tobi Banjoko-Oyelakin have welcomed their third child, a baby girl.

Recall that the couple got married in 2012.

In 2018, they welcomed a set of twins, a baby and a girl.

5 years later, Teju Babyface and his wife had welcomed their third child.

Sharing the news via Instagram, the 44-year-old talk show host revealed that the child was birthed a couple of days ago.

While declaring that the mother and daughter are “fine and doing well”, the comedian promised not to get his wife pregnant again.

He wrote;

“The one (that) the Yoruba people call Idowu is here! My wife @tobibanjokooyelakin and I welcomed our 3rd child, a girl, into the world a couple of days ago,”

“Mother and daughter are very well. And father too (if anybody was wondering).

“Now, having rejoiced and announced thus, Iya Ibeji aka Iya Idowu aka Mrs. Babyface, e don do o! I don hang boot o. Let Alaba just chill o. Ehen.”

See his post below;

