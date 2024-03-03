The white wedding of Nollywood actress, Chisom Steve, took place yesterday, February 2.

Recall that in August 2033, the movie star announced her engagement.

Weeks after the announcement, Chisom Steve shared a video from her traditional wedding ceremony.

The ceremony took place on the 26th, of August 2023.

Months later, Chisom Steve and her husband, Iyke has said “I do” in a beautiful white wedding.

Pictures and videos are flooding social media, showing the newlyweds and all the famous guests who came to celebrate.

Nollywood stars like Mary Igwe ,Chacha Eke, Ruby Ojiakor, Destiny Etiko, Somadina Adinma, Ugezu.J. Ugezu, Austin Faani, Osita Oluchukwu, Queen Nwokoma erre present at the ceremony.

Watch below;

ALSO READ:“That kiss is nothing close to holy ooo.Man of God has been hungry” — Netizens react as Moses Bliss and his wife lock lips at wedding (Video)