Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, professionally known as Nino B, showered his daughter, Aliyah, with love on her 18th birthday.

The movie star took to his Instagram page to share a photo of Aliyah and penned a heartfelt message expressing his affection.

Sharing the birthday photo, Bolanle Ninalowo described his daughter his “jewel” and “princess” and declared his undying love for her.

“Happy 18th birthday to my jewel @aliyah_nino 💎

I love you princess ❤️❤️❤️” he wrote.

Bolanle Ninalowo and his ex-wife welcomed Aliyah, their first child and daughter on March 7, 2006.

