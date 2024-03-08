A Nigerian big boy has sparked social media debate after spending a whopping ₦250,000 (around $560 USD) on a single toothpick at a club.

In a viral video, the club staff could be seen. presenting the expensive toothpick to the buyer.

The video which was captioned “One toothpick for 250,000, my body still dey strong” (my body is still good), has sparked debate online.

Some people say spending that much money on a toothpick is crazy, especially when others are having trouble affording food. Others are worried that the self acclaimed Nigerian big boy might spend all his money on Toothpick, others and end up broke

fontana: “no worry when life humble you na that time you go know true defination of old taker.”

Mhiz Faith: “Person use 1.5 buy small bottle water abeg where una dey see money.”

user6095844157357: “but why na, money you go spray me you use am light toothpick for me, omor I go swear for you.”

Ysk: “Tomorrow dem go still open the club💔💔 another person go buy am for 1m.”

⭐️ IMADE🤍🦅 🔫: “250k for toothpicks wen some 💔 people never chop since yesterday.”

Chart bishop: “Enjoy now you have money no try broke ooo because depression way go hit you go big.”

jullicent: “The issue be say no body notice u tomorrow after this ezuzu. And him family dey suffer o.”

Prosperous_DC: “After E don order the toothpick finish how e go come do am?”

Watch the video below;

