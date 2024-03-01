Popular content creator, Lord Lamba breaks silence after getting criticised for posting his daughter after his baby mama, reality star, Queen got engaged.

Lord Lamba suffered heavy criticism for posting his daughter he had with BBNaija star, Queen for the first time after she announced her engagement.

In response, the skitmaker noted that talent manager, Mike Premium and God are his witnesses, while stating that Nigerians listen and fall for pity card.

He said: “@mike_premium and God is my witness I know Nigerians always listen and fall for pity card.”

See netizens reactions below:

mynameisoluchy asked: “Young man Rest. Which pity card? Did you see anywhere of Queen granting interview and talking about you?”

debbyshuga stated: “You and your witness must be crazy 🙄”

sucre_cath said: “Ur body de bite u. Guilty conscience. Queen hasn’t even said anything about u. “No peace for the wicked” 😂😂”

i_amdetolarock queried: “Explain why you didn’t post your daughter on her birthday,Let’s start from there”