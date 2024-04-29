Nigerian music fans woke up to renewed tension between Afrobeats giants Wizkid and Davido.

The recent feud was started by Big Wiz. The singer uploaded a video of OBO begging a model for sex.

Sharing the video, Wizkid told fans to beg him the way Davido was begging the woman, if they want a new song.

“Beg me like this. Send video. Y’all need it.” He wrote.

This statement is widely seen as a direct insult towards Davido.

Adding another layer of intrigue, Wizkid said: “Everyday I get things to say but my mouth no good”

This cryptic message suggests he has more to say but is choosing to hold back, hinting at potential animosity.

See the full post below;

