Popular Nigerian skit maker, Sabinus, has turned down a request from Anyim Vera, a viral media personality, to meet and collaborate on a path to stardom.

Recall that Anyim Vera, who gained popularity after her controversial testimony at Dunamis Church, had taken to social media to share her plans to meet Davido and then collaborate with Sabinus to become a celebrity.

She wrote; “My next movement is to go and meet with Davido. You see this Celebrity life I must take am by Force. After that I will go and meet with Sabinus. Make una pray for the latest celebrity in town. I go make all of una proud. Please share to reach them.”

Reacting to this via comment section, Sabinus dismissed the idea, saying that he is not available .

“I no de around o🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️.” he wrote.

See below;



