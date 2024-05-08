A Lagos High Court has adjourned the divorce case between Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his estranged wife, May Edochie, due to the absence of Yul’s lawyer.

Recall that May had filed for divorce after Yul took a second wife, Judy Austin, citing irreconcilable differences and a desire not to be in a polygamous marriage.

Giving update on the matter, May Edochie ‘s legal counsel, Emeka Ugwuonye revealed that Yul Edochie’s lawyer wrote a letter to the court two days ago, stating he was unwell and proposed new dates for the trial.

The court has now adjourned the case until June.

“YUL EDOCHIE’S CASE CAME UP TODAY

Trial could not go ahead today as scheduled because two days ago, Yul Edochie’s and Judy Austin’s lawyer wrote a letter to the court stating that he was unwell and stating that he would not be present in court today as a result thereof. He proposed a number of dates in the future as an alternative and requested the court to indulge him. Usually, the court would give a lawyer the benefit of doubts in such a situation. May’s lawyers would not like to question the integrity of the opponent directly, even though the excuse was a tendentious occurrence.

Today in court, Mr. Yul Edochie was present, but without his counsel, he court could nor hear any substantive matter. A new date has been set in June. We are all concerned about delays and protraction of this case. But we remain confident that justice will be done in due course by this court. As you know, several issues are involved: from the activities of the parties in the social media, to the welfare of the children, to the issues of marital properties, safety of May, and the final status of the marriage itself.

As we have done in the past, we urge all well-wishers and supporters to be patient. The legal process is very intricate and the best approach has to be meticulous and painstaking. Despite our concerns about delays, we are confident that May is fine and will remain so. There should be no cause for worries at this point. We also urge you to resist the temptation to believe things you read in the blogs. Most of the blogs have no idea what is going on, but will go to every extent to suggest otherwise. Thank you.”

