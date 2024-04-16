A Nigerian man has showered praises on Chioma Rowland, the wife of Nigerian singer, Davido.

This comes after a lovedup photo of the singer and his stylist went viral and after a video of him begging a model for sex was released.

Expressing his disappointment in Davido, the man wondered how the singer was able to get a good woman like Chioma.

According to him, Chef Chi is a rare gem.

He wrote;

“I don’t know what exactly Davido have done to get such a good wife, but trust me Chioma is a rare gem. No cap”

See the post below;

ALSO READ:“Spending 14 years of my life with you is an awesome gift and achievement ” MC Mbakara pens sweet note to wife, Lolo on her birthday