Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has shared some relationship advice for her single colleagues.

She gave this advice via her Instagram page.

Uche Ogbodo encouraged her single colleagues to consider finding love within the industry itself.

According to her, their fellow actors would understand the unique demands of the profession better than someone outside the industry.

While disclosing that she got married to a Nollywood actor, Uche praised actresses as ideal wives.

She wrote;

“My advice to Nollywood actors or actresses looking for a life partner. LOOK WITHIN THE INDUSTRY, Husband full there, wife full. Marry yourselves. Your fellow actor understands you and your job better than an outsider. Besides Nollywood actresses make the best wives. Argue with yourself if you no gree.

“Make You for No Old Where you Dey find Husband or Wife ooo !

Just a Piece of Advice. Me Sef nah Nollywood Actor I marry . A Word is Better for the Wise,”

See her post below;

