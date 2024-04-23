A Nigerian lady received extravagant gifts after saying yes to a marriage proposal from her boyfriend.

The heartwarming video, titled “She Said Yes,” showcases the elaborate setup, heartfelt proposal, and the woman’s tearful acceptance.

In the video, the woman was led into a beautifully decorated room by her surprised and delighted boyfriend.

He then gets down on one knee and proposed to her with a diamond ring. Overcome with emotion, the woman happily said YES.

As a reward for saying yes to his proposal , the boyfriend showered the lady with a love letter, a giant cheque for 5 million Nigerian Naira (approximately $11,600 USD), and other gifts.

The video has gone viral, generating reactions online. Many viewers congratulated the couple, with some praising the woman’s loyalty.

KATERINE wrote: “Wetin be all this one nah why u go talk like this go marry shawty ehn who go con marry tall ladies nah anyways congratulations.”

CONNYBOI wrote: “She gave him peace and loyalty ❤️that’s the thing a man Need from a woman.”

A-Manda wrote: “I’ve been a good girl all my life, a great cook, empathetic, have the fear of God, no tattoo, hv the opportunity to be wild as an orphan but never did, God what happened?”

Watch the video below;

