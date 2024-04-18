Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh recently surprised her colleague, Uche Maduagwu with an expensive gift.

The thespian presented him with a plot of land and N2.5 million Naira (approximately $5,600 USD).

Sharing the good news to his fans, Uche Maduagwu expressed his gratitude for Tonto Dikeh ‘s generosity.

He also revealed that Dikeh had previously donated N500,000 (approximately $1,100 USD) to each of several women from Port Harcourt to help them start small businesses.

In his words;

“God, thank you Lord, what? 2.5 Million Naira to buy CEMENTS, SAND and BLOCKS to build on my PLOT of Lands? 😍😍😍Thanks @tontolet God will continue to Bless you, I just can not wait till tomorrow before making this post. Just last week, some women from #PORTHARCOURT were telling me to thank you for donating 500K to each of them to start small Business, and I was telling 3 out of those women to make good use of the Money, never knew mine will come this evening, Abeg, make you Na help me Thank King Tonto for all her KINDNESS to me, village #Anambra boy like me now Boast of Plots of land in different States of Naija, is Jesus not wonderful? #new”

In a separate message, Tonto acknowledged their friendship and expressed well wishes for Uche’s future success.

See his post below;

