Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Abraham, popularly know as TeeFamous has ignited a social media debate with his recent comments about bras and fashion.

Taking to Instagram, the singer declared that wearing a bra “when going out” is “old-fashioned.”

According to him, the current fashion trends have moved away from bras entirely.

“as it stands right now, if you are a lady and you wear bra when going out, you are old-fashioned. The current fashion sense excludes bra.” TeeFamous wrote.

His remarks has generated a mix of reactions online. While some people agree with him, others think he’s wrong.

They pointed out that fashion is about what makes you feel good, and bras are important for some women. They also think it shouldn’t be about what’s “in” or “out” – it’s a personal choice.

