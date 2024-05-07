The traditional wedding of Nollywood actress and comedian, Wofai Fada was a joyous celebration, and a special moment with her mother-in-law stole the show.

Despite her father-in-law’s initial rejection, Wofai has clearly won the heart of her mother-in-law, and the two were seen vibing on the dance floor together.

The adorable video shows Wofai Fada and her mother-in-law dancing and laughing together, surrounded by loved ones.

Social media users praised the heartwarming moment, with many commenting on the importance of having a supportive mother-in-law.

Some even poked fun at her father-in-law, saying he’s missing out on the love and joy that Wofai brings to the family.

