The traditional wedding of Nollywood actress and comedian, Wofai Fada was a joyous celebration, and a special moment with her mother-in-law stole the show.
Despite her father-in-law’s initial rejection, Wofai has clearly won the heart of her mother-in-law, and the two were seen vibing on the dance floor together.
The adorable video shows Wofai Fada and her mother-in-law dancing and laughing together, surrounded by loved ones.
Social media users praised the heartwarming moment, with many commenting on the importance of having a supportive mother-in-law.
Some even poked fun at her father-in-law, saying he’s missing out on the love and joy that Wofai brings to the family.
