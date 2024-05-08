Nigerian comedian-turned-singer, NasBoi, has publicly expressed his gratitude to Afrobeat artist Kizz Daniel for providing him with a platform to showcase his talent.

This comes after the singer invited him to perform at his show in Wembley, London.

In a heartfelt Twitter post, NasBoi revealed that Kizz Daniel not only gave him a platform but also covered his flight expenses.

“Vado, I really need the world to know that you are a great guy. Thanks for putting me on. You paid for my flight. You gave me this platform. God bless you.” he wrote.

A Twitter user pointed out that Kizz was the first artist to bring the skit maker on stage to perform in front of a large audience.

NasBoi confirmed this gesture, acknowledging the significant role Kizz Daniel has played in his career and expressing his appreciation for the opportunity.

“YES ❤️” he wrote.

See the posts and video from the show;

