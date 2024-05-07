Nollywood actress Adanma Luke has responded to a troll who accused her of being responsible for the death of Junior Pope and others in the recent boat mishap.

This comes after she called out TC Okafor for using the Boat Mishap that killed Junior Pope and others as content.

The troll, identified as gazabritishh, had commented on Adanma Luke ‘s comment, saying she failed to provide life jackets, leading to the death of Junior Pope an others.

He wrote: “@adanmaluke go and invest in life jacket and stop looking for who to blame because fact still remain u never provide jackets and ppl don kpai”

In a passionate defense, Adanma stated that it is not her responsibility to ensure adults wear life jackets or follow safety rules.

She emphasized that there are designated professionals responsible for safety, and she should not be blamed for the tragedy.

Adanma also expressed her grief over the loss of her friends and colleagues, saying that the tragedy could have been avoided.

She condemned the troll’s behavior, implying that they are cruel and won’t be satisfied until she’s gone.

She wrote; “If I buy you a flight ticket, am I supposed to come inside the flight and tell you to wear your seat belt or is it the duty of the flight attendant? Am I supposed to be the one to tell an adult not to distract a pilot? You all choose to blame me because it’s Ada but enough of it already. I lost my friends and feel bad because it could have been avoided. Once I die, you will satisfy your craving.”

