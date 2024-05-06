Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has publicly called out Big Brother Naija (BBN) star, Pere Egbi over an unpaid debt.

In a series of social media posts, the movie star first slammed an unnamed BBNaija star owing owing her money for iver a year.

She expressed her frustration and disappointment, writing;

“Abeg BBN fan base Abi shippers Abi what do you guys call it. E get one of una fave wey dey owe me money since last year oooo. Make una donate money give am make he pay me Na. What is all this nonsense. I thought BBN graduates are rich.

As a mother I’m more mature than calling people out on social media. Na police station your fave go see himself. Nonsense fake life broke ass Ozuor. No wonder my babe dumped you. Omo lomo… I’m so pissed! Baba is speaking all sorts of rubbish English.”

Etinosa Idemudia later revealed that Pere Egbi was the debtor and cautioned him to refund the payment if he couldn’t fulfill the job he was paid for.

She then confirmed that she has just received the payment in full, saying: “Payment received IN FULL. Dear @PereEgbi if you know you can’t do a job you were paid for, respectfully refund without stress. It helps your integrity. P.S. I am not your mate in this industry. Cheers”

The actress added: “We allow bad behaviour too much in this industry. If you can’t keep to your agreement with a producer, don’t take his or her money. Nobody plucks money from trees. Keep your bad stinking work ethics at home when you come on set. Etinosa Idemudia 2024. God bless us all.”

Etinosa emphasized her lack of respect for individuals who disregard professionalism, saying: “I HAVE NO RESPECT FOR WHO HAS NO RESPECT FOR HIS OR HERSELF. I NO WELL. No let my motherhood journey and calmness make you forget who I am!! Please if you have no respect for your work do not take my casting call. If I call you sef, block me!! Ogun dey kee you.”

